Australian regulator sues EnergyAustralia for misleading electricity price information

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it had started proceedings in the Federal Court against EnergyAustralia, the country's third-largest power retailer, for allegedly providing misleading electricity price information.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said between June and September 2022, EnergyAustralia failed to state the "lowest possible price" - a mandatory estimate of the amount a customer would be charged in a year - when sending price change notices to customers.

The commission said EnergyAustralia, owned by Hong Kong's CLP Holdings 0002.HK, made false or misleading representations in annual cost estimates that it provided to customers in price change notices, thereby breaching the Australian consumer law.

"We have commenced this court action because we allege that EnergyAustralia's conduct made it harder for people to accurately compare their electricity plan with offers from other retailers," ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said in a statement.

The ACCC has been cracking down on big Australian companies in recent times, including a lawsuit against carrier Qantas AirwaysQAN.AX for allegedly selling tickets on thousands of already-cancelled flights.

The regulator is seeking penalties, declarations, costs, and other orders against EnergyAustralia.

An EnergyAustralia spokesperson said the company had no immediate comment.

