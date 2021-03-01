Australian regulator sues CBA's units over compliance failures

March 1 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator filed a lawsuit on Monday against CommSec and Australian Investment Exchange, units of the country's largest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, alleging compliance failures in delivering financial services.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) alleged that the conduct by the companies spanned a "significant" period of time and involved failures across multiple systems and business areas.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.