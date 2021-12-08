Australian regulator sues ANZ for failing to provide benefits

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Thursday it was suing Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX for failing to provide over half a million customers with promised benefits, including fee waivers and interest rate discounts.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission and ANZ will submit that a penalty of A$25 million ($17.94 million) is appropriate, the regulator said.

($1 = 1.3937 Australian dollars)

