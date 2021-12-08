Australian regulator sues ANZ for failing to provide benefits

Contributor
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published

Australia's corporate regulator said on Thursday it was suing Australia and New Zealand Banking Group for failing to provide over half a million customers with promised benefits, including fee waivers and interest rate discounts.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Thursday it was suing Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX for failing to provide over half a million customers with promised benefits, including fee waivers and interest rate discounts.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission and ANZ will submit that a penalty of A$25 million ($17.94 million) is appropriate, the regulator said.

($1 = 1.3937 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters