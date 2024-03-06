Australian regulator starts investigation into Britain's Bet365

Updates throughout with details and background from paragraph 3

March 7 (Reuters) - Australia's financial crime watchdog said on Thursday it has commenced an investigation into British online gambling firm Bet365 after receiving an external audit report.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) had ordered an audit of Bet365 in November 2022 to assess its compliance with financing laws as well as its ability to identify and mitigate risks from money laundering and terrorism financing.

Bet365 did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The push for compliance by regulators came in as online betting surged in Australia since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when physical shopfronts were forced to shut due to lockdowns.

"Businesses without adequate processes in place to manage those risks leave themselves vulnerable to exploitation by criminals," said AUSTRAC CEO Brendan Thomas.

The investigation is still ongoing, AUSTRAC added.

