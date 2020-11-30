Australian regulator says Westpac breached liquidity standards

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Australia's prudential regulator said on Tuesday that Westpac Banking Corp breached liquidity standards and it has asked independent third parties to review the lender's risk management.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's prudential regulator said on Tuesday that Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX breached liquidity standards and it has asked independent third parties to review the lender's risk management.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is also levelling a 10% add up to the net cash outflow component of Westpac's liquidity coverage ratio until the reviews are over.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters