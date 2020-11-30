Australian regulator says Westpac breached liquidity standards

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's prudential regulator said on Tuesday that Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX breached liquidity standards and it has asked independent third parties to review the lender's risk management.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is also levelling a 10% add up to the net cash outflow component of Westpac's liquidity coverage ratio until the reviews are over.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

