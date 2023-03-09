Australian regulator says banks paid $3.10 bln in compensation for wrongly charged fees

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

March 09, 2023 — 06:13 pm EST

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate watchdog said on Friday the country's six largest banking services providers have paid or offered A$4.7 billion ($3.10 billion) in compensation to customers who suffered losses for fees charged for services that were not provided.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it undertook a review of the systems which led to wrongful fees being charged by the country's four biggest banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Westpac Banking WBC.AX, ANZ Group ANZ.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX - plus investment bank Macquarie Group MQG.AX and wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX.

($1 = 1.5177 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.