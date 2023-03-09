Australian regulator says banks paid $3.10 bln in compensation for wrongly charged fees

March 10 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate watchdog said on Friday the country's six largest banking services providers have paid or offered A$4.7 billion ($3.10 billion) in compensation to customers who suffered losses for fees charged for services that were not provided.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it undertook a review of the systems which led to wrongful fees being charged by the country's four biggest banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Westpac Banking WBC.AX, ANZ Group ANZ.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX - plus investment bank Macquarie Group MQG.AX and wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX.

($1 = 1.5177 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

