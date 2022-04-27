Australian regulator report pulls up online marketplaces on consumer, seller protection

April 28 (Reuters) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in a report on Thursday flagged a slew of concerns over operations of online retail marketplaces such as Amazon Australia, Kogan, eBay Australia and others.

The consumer watchdog highlighted concerns over usage of algorithms that decided how products are ranked and displayed, collection and use of consumer data, and inadequate dispute resolution mechanisms.

