Australian regulator releases framework for intervention to safeguard financial system

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australia's prudential watchdog published on Thursday a long-anticipated framework for rules aimed at curbing risky lending by banks to safeguard the country's financial system at a time when the housing market is red-hot.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said it would formalise a requirement that banks are able to curb riskier residential and commercial property lending in a timely manner, proposing changes to regulatory standards that would embed those requirements.

The changes would add lending limits and minimum lending standards to current credit-risk standards, it said.

"APRA has commenced a consultation into an update to APS 220 Credit Risk Management (APS 220) that would require banks to ensure they could implement limits on higher risk residential mortgage and commercial property lending in a timely and effective manner," the regulator said in a statement.

"At present, APRA's ability to implement macroprudential measures is somewhat indirect ... by defining certain credit measures within APS 220 APRA's objective is to strengthen the transparency, implementation and enforceability of macroprudential policy."

Australia's central bank last month warned that "exuberance" in the housing market was encouraging a build-up of debt that might destabilise the financial system, urging banks to maintain lending discipline amid the boom.

APRA said that if necessary, the same rules could be introduced for non-bank lenders who are currently not subject to the same level of regulatory scrutiny.

The proposed rules would apply to them, "should APRA determine that (non-bank) lenders are materially contributing to risks of instability in the Australian financial system," it said.

