Australian regulator raises Macquarie Bank's liquidity requirements

Adds details on breaches and new liquidity requirements

April 1 (Reuters) - Australia's prudential regulator said on Thursday it has increased some liquidity and capital requirements for Macquarie Group's MQG.AX banking unit after multiple breaches of regulatory and reporting standards.

The action was taken due to the bank's incorrect treatment of some intra-group funding arrangements while calculating capital and exposure metrics, as well as multiple breaches of liquidity reporting rules between 2018 and 2020.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said it will require the bank to hold additional operational capital of A$500 million ($379.75 million) and add an extra 15% to the net cash outflow component of its liquidity coverage ratio calculation.

The breaches were historical and did not impact the current overall soundness of Macquarie Group's capital or liquidity positions, the regulator said.

However, the breaches raised serious questions about the bank's risk management practices and ability to calculate and report key prudential ratios, APRA said.

The regulator will also subject Macquarie Bank to intensified supervision to fix frequent laxity in complying with its prudential requirements, APRA Deputy Chair John Lonsdale said.

"We cannot rule out further action as more information comes to light about the root causes of these breaches," he added.

($1 = 1.3167 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.