Australian regulator raises concerns over Google, Fitbit deal

June 18 (Reuters) - Australia's consumer watchdog on Thursday raised initial competition concerns over Alphabet Inc-owned GOOGL.O Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker company Fitbit FIT.N.

"Our concerns are that Google buying Fitbit will allow Google to build an even more comprehensive set of user data, further cementing its position and raising barriers to entry to potential rivals," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said. (https://bit.ly/3dcfP0a)

