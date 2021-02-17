Australian regulator raises antitrust doubts over Aon's $30-bln Willis Towers bid

Adds deal background, details on ACCC concerns

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Thursday raised initial concerns over Aon's AON.N $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O to create the world's largest insurance broker, close on the heels of a similar move by EU antitrust regulators.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was concerned that the merger would significantly hurt competition in commercial risk, reinsurance and employee benefits broking and advisory services in Australia.

The pandemic has triggered a sharp rise in claims for insurers and hit their investment portfolios which along with falling valuations have sparked a run of deals across the insurance industry.

Aon lobbed the bid for Willis in March 2020 in an all-stock deal, which was the insurance sector's largest ever.

The ACCC said the deal may lead to price increases or reduced service levels for large or high-value commercial insurance customers, and may also limit the insurance coverage and pricing smaller brokers could get for their customers.

The regulator said it was particularly concerned about the effects of the merger on reinsurance broking services, which it deemed vital for the Australian economy.

Australian insurers have been hit by claims from natural disasters such as wildfires and hailstorms, and have bumped up their reinsurance covers in recent times to help shield the impact of these unforeseen large-scale payouts.

The European Commission raised similar concerns about the deal in December but suspended its investigation in February as it waited for the U.S. insurance broker to provide data required for the case.

The ACCC said feedback on the issues it had raised was due by March 12, 2021.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel)

