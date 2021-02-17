Markets
Australian regulator raises antitrust doubts over Aon's $30-bln Willis Towers bid

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Australia's competition regulator on Thursday raised initial concerns over Aon's $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson to create the world's largest insurance broker, close on the heels of a similar move by EU antitrust regulators.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was concerned that the merger would significantly hurt competition in commercial risk, reinsurance and employee benefits broking and advisory services in Australia.

