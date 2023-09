Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it proposed to deny authorisation for Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX and China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS to coordinate passenger and cargo transport operations between Australia and China.

