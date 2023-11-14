News & Insights

Australian regulator proposes smaller banks adjust liquid asset value regularly

November 14, 2023

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator said on Wednesday it may force smaller lenders to adjust the value of their liquid assets regularly to minimise potential contagion risks and safeguard against meltdowns that overwhelmed banks in the U.S. earlier this year.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said the proposed change was a result of a targeted review of its framework, which found gaps relating to valuation practices and composition of liquidity portfolios.

"These targeted revisions aim to ensure that stress at one bank doesn't have an outsized impact on the system, that liquid assets are prudently valued, and that banks are adequately prepared to access central bank liquidity where needed," APRA member Therese McCarthy Hockey said in a statement.

The regulator said it was seeking feedback on the proposed change and that it plans to finalise consultation in the first half of next year.

