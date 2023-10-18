News & Insights

Australian regulator probes PETstock's prior M&As ahead of Woolies deal

October 18, 2023 — 07:19 pm EDT

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian competition watchdog said on Thursday that PETstock's certain completed acquisitions made between 2017 and 2022 raise significant concerns, as the regulator reviewed the pet retailer's stake sale to Woolworths Group.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is reviewing retailer Woolworths Group's WOW.AX proposed 55% stake buy in PETstock.

