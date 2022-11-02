Australian regulator orders audit of bookmakers Sportsbet, Bet365

Adds details on AUSTRAC's audit order, background

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australia's financial crime watchdog on Thursday ordered an audit of Sportsbet, the country's largest online betting house operated by Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L, and British gambling firm Bet365 to assess their compliance with financing laws.

External auditors must report within six months whether the firms are well placed to identify and mitigate money laundering and terrorism financing, conduct risk assessment, and have necessary oversight, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) said.

The move comes as online betting has exploded in Australia since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic when physical gambling shopfronts were forced to shut due to lockdowns.

While the country's gambling industry has been scrutinized in recent years due to alleged money laundering by its biggest casino operators, online betting has also come under the scanner as its prevalence boomed.

AUSTRAC in September opened an investigation into Britain's Entain Plc ENT.L, which owns about one-sixth of Australia's online betting market via the Ladbrokes brand, after an extensive supervisory campaign covering the corporate bookmaking sector.

Flutter and Bet365 did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.