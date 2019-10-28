Markets

Australian regulator initiates court action against Google

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Australia's consumer regulator said on Tuesday it has started court proceedings against Alphabet Inc's Google for allegedly misleading consumers about the personal location data it uses.

"The ACCC (Australian Competition & Consumer Commission) claims that from at least January 2017, Google breached the Australian Consumer Law when it made on-screen representations on Android mobile phones and tablets...," the regulator said in a statement.

ACCC alleged that the tech giant misled consumers about the location data it collected or used when certain Google Account settings were enabled or disabled.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

