March 3 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Friday granted interim authorisation to Qantas Airways QAN.AX and its budget arm Jetstar Airways for a continued coordination of flights with each other and Jetstar joint ventures Jetstar Asia and Jetstar Japan.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Benagluru;)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.