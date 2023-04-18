Australian regulator grants five-year authorisation for Jetstar's Asian operations

April 19 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Wednesday re-authorised Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX and budget arm Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd for a five-year continued coordination for two Jetstar Asian-based joint ventures - Jetstar Asia and Jetstar Japan.

The re-authorisation also allows continued coordination between Jetstar Japan and Japan Airlines, under certain circumstances, the regulator said.

