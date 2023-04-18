Markets

Australian regulator grants five-year authorisation for Jetstar's Asian operations

April 18, 2023 — 07:35 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Wednesday re-authorised Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX and budget arm Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd for a five-year continued coordination for two Jetstar Asian-based joint ventures - Jetstar Asia and Jetstar Japan.

The re-authorisation also allows continued coordination between Jetstar Japan and Japan Airlines, under certain circumstances, the regulator said.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.