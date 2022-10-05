STEL

Australian regulator, govt team up over data sharing after Optus breach

Contributor
Upasana Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australian prudential regulator said on Thursday it will collaborate with the government and other regulatory bodies for "controlled process" of data sharing between its regulated entities and Singapore Telecommunications' unit Optus.

Adds details, background

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian prudential regulator said on Thursday it will collaborate with the government and other regulatory bodies for "controlled process" of data sharing between its regulated entities and Singapore Telecommunications' STEL.SI unit Optus.

The move comes weeks after Optus, the country's second-largest mobile operator, faced a massive cyberattack that compromised data of up to 10 million customers.

The cyberattack, which was followed by a data breach in the country's largest telecoms firm Telstra Corp Ltd TLS.AXearlier this week, served as a wake-up call for regulators and lawmakers to beef up cyber defences.

Earlier in the day, Australia proposed an overhaul of consumer privacy rules, including changes that will allow telcos to share government-issued identification documents with banks.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters