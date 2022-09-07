Australian regulator gives nod to Link Administration buyout by Canada's Dye & Durham

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it will not oppose the proposed acquisition of Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX by Canadian software firm Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.