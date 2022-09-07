US Markets

Australian regulator gives nod to Link Administration buyout by Canada's Dye & Durham

Jaskiran Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it will not oppose the proposed acquisition of Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX by Canadian software firm Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO.

