Australian regulator files lawsuit against CBA unit Colonial First State Investments

March 17 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Tuesday it filed a civil penalty lawsuit against Commonwealth Bank CBA.AX unit Colonial First State Investments for deceptive communication regarding a financial product, in a case that stems from a government-ordered inquiry into the financial sector.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said in a statement that the miscommunication hindered customers of the FirstChoice Fund product from transitioning to the cheaper MySuper product.

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((rushil.dutta@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.