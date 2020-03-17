Australian regulator files lawsuit against CBA unit Colonial First State Investments

Contributor
Rushil Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Australia's corporate regulator said on Tuesday it filed a civil penalty lawsuit against Commonwealth Bank unit Colonial First State Investments for deceptive communication regarding a financial product, in a case that stems from a government-ordered inquiry into the financial sector.

March 17 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Tuesday it filed a civil penalty lawsuit against Commonwealth Bank CBA.AX unit Colonial First State Investments for deceptive communication regarding a financial product, in a case that stems from a government-ordered inquiry into the financial sector.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said in a statement that the miscommunication hindered customers of the FirstChoice Fund product from transitioning to the cheaper MySuper product.

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((rushil.dutta@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters