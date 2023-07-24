Australian regulator files 'greenwashing' lawsuit against Vanguard Investment Australia

Adds comments from Vanguard Investments Australia

July 25 (Reuters) - The Australian corporate regulator on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the local arm of U.S. investment giant Vanguard accusing it of "greenwashing".

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) alleged the company of misleading conduct about certain environmental, social and governance criteria applied to investments in its fund.

The corporate regulator has been stepping up action against Australian firms which it says exaggerated claims regarding eco-friendly investments and products, called "greenwashing".

"We consider that the screening and research undertaken on behalf of Vanguard was far more limited than that being promised to investors, and we consider this constitutes another example of greenwashing," the ASIC said in a statement.

Vanguard Investments Australia self-reported the issue to the regulator as soon as it identified the weakness in disclosure, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

"There was never any intention to mislead, but Vanguard recognises it has not lived up to the high standards it holds itself accountable to," the company added.

The ASIC is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties from the court.

