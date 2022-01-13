Australian regulator expands Star Entertainment money laundering probe

Star Entertainment Group said on Friday that Australia's financial crime regulator expanded its investigation into possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at the company's casino in Sydney.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) expanded the scope of its investigation to other entities within The Star group, the casino operator added.

Star has been in the middle of regulatory scrutiny since June, when AUSTRAC began an "enforcement investigation", followed by media reports accusing the casino operator of failing to rein in money laundering and fraud at its two resorts.

The regulator will request information and documents from Star as part of its investigation, the company said on Friday.

