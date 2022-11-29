Australian regulator commences civil penalty proceedings against Star Entertainment

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Australian financial crime regulator has commenced civil penalty proceedings against Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX in relation to the latter's alleged contraventions of obligations under the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules, the casino operator said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.