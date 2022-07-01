Australian regulator allows energy industry to pool resources to tackle power crisis

July 1 (Reuters) - Australia's antitrust regulator said on Friday it granted a temporary approval to gas and electricity market players to collaborate and share resources, which would otherwise raise competition concerns, to tackle an energy crisis in the country.

Australia has seen a spike in prices and coal power plant outages, which have driven up demand for gas for power generation just as a cold snap boosted gas demand for heating.

The urgent application for the interim authorization was placed by the country's energy market operator earlier this week, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a statement.

"Under the interim authorisation... energy sector participants are able to minimise the risk of outages... through measures including by sharing essential personnel, parts and equipment, as well as certain operational information," the regulator added.

Last month, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said it would lift its unprecedented suspension on spot electricity markets in stages after it had to force generators using gas and diesel to supply power to fill a gap from coal-fired generation to avert blackouts.

ACCC said the interim authorisation has been put in place for nine months, through the current winter and to the end of peak summer.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

