Australian regulator accepts PayPal unit's undertaking for money laundering laws

March 16, 2023 — 08:36 pm EDT

March 17 (Reuters) - Australia's financial crime regulator said on Friday it accepted an enforceable undertaking from PayPal Holdings Inc's PYPL.O local unit to ensure its compliance with the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

