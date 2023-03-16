Australian regulator accepts PayPal unit's undertaking for money laundering laws

March 17 (Reuters) - Australia's financial crime regulator said on Friday it accepted an enforceable undertaking from PayPal Holdings Inc's PYPL.O local unit to ensure its compliance with the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.