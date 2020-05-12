Commodities
Australian regional airline REX considers operating to major cities

Jamie Freed Reuters
Australian airline Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX) is exploring the feasibility of operating between major cities and is in talks with potential partners for an equity investment estimated at A$200 million ($129 million), it said on Wednesday.

The regional turboprop carrier's interest in big-city operations comes after the second-biggest airline, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd VAH.AX, last month entered voluntary administration and is up for sale.

The REX board expects to make a decision in the next eight weeks on whether to proceed, the airline said in a statement, adding that operations would start on March 1, 2021 if it decides to go ahead.

REX has a market value of A$100 million.

($1=A$1.5475)

