Australian regional airline REX considers operating to major cities

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Australian airline Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX) REX.AX is exploring the feasibility of operating between major cities and is in talks with potential partners for an equity investment estimated at A$200 million ($129 million), it said on Wednesday.

The regional turboprop carrier's interest in big-city operations comes after the second-biggest airline, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd VAH.AX, last month entered voluntary administration and is up for sale.

The REX board expects to make a decision in the next eight weeks on whether to proceed, the airline said in a statement, adding that operations would start on March 1, 2021 if it decides to go ahead.

REX has a market value of A$100 million.

($1=A$1.5475)

