Australian regional airline REX considers operating between major cities

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published

Australian airline Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX) is exploring the feasibility of operating between major cities and is in talks with potential partners for an equity investment estimated at A$200 million ($129 million), it said on Wednesday.

Adds details of approaches from parties, current operations

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Australian airline Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX) REX.AX is exploring the feasibility of operating between major cities and is in talks with potential partners for an equity investment estimated at A$200 million ($129 million), it said on Wednesday.

The regional turboprop carrier's interest in big-city operations comes after the second-biggest airline, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd VAH.AX, last month entered voluntary administration and is up for sale.

The REX board expects to make a decision in the next eight weeks on whether to proceed, the airline said in a statement, adding that operations would start on March 1, 2021 if it decides to go ahead.

REX, which has a market value of A$100 million, said it had been approached by several parties interested in providing the equity but did not name them.

Australia's domestic aviation market is a duopoly dominated by Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX and Virgin Australia. Before the coronavirus pandemic grounded most flights, Sydney-Melbourne and Sydney-Brisbane ranked among the world's busiest domestic routes.

REX currently operates on less competitive regional routes like Sydney-Wagga Wagga and Adelaide to Port Lincoln using a fleet of ageing Saab 340 turboprops with 30 to 36 seats.

Non-binding indicative offers for Virgin Australia are due on Friday and 19 parties have entered a data room to access confidential information, according to an affidavit from its administrator published on Tuesday.

($1=A$1.5475)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9171 7143;))

