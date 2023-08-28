Australian refiner Perth Mint appoints Paul Graham as CEO

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Perth Mint has appointed Paul Graham as chief executive officer effective Nov. 20, state government-owned Gold Corporation, which operates the Australian refiner, said on Monday.

Previous CEO Jason Waters stepped down in May after Western Australia state said it would review its ownership of Perth Mint amid allegations of selling diluted gold to China from 2018 to 2021.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

