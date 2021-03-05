Australian recovery puts QE exit in focus

HONG KONG, Mar 5 (IFR) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is sticking to its ultra-accommodative monetary policies despite a rapid economic recovery that has sent bond yields surging, potentially offering a prequel to the dilemmas facing other central banks in the months and years to come.

Australia's success in containing Covid-19 and upbeat economic data have yet to faze the RBA, which “remains committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions" until inflation is sustainably within its 2%–3% target range, something the Bank does not expect until 2024 at the earliest, it said in its monetary policy decision statement on Tuesday.

The official cash rate and three-year Australian Commonwealth government bond yield target were duly left unchanged at 0.1%, while the quantitative easing programme was maintained or potentially strengthened in the face of elevated long-term yields.

The central bank has upped its daily bond-buying activity to contain 10-year ACGB yields, which jumped 63bp to 1.75% in February, far exceeding the 34bp rise in 10-year US Treasury yields to 1.41%, according to Refinitiv data.

In addition to rising inflation expectations, the spike in yields reflects profit-taking by Japanese investors, who have benefited from the surging Australian dollar/yen exchange rate, as well as larger price swings typically seen in smaller, less liquid markets.

The RBA has purchased A$74bn of Commonwealth and state government five-year to 10-year bonds under its initial A$100bn (US$78bn) QE programme announced last November, which is due to end in mid-April, with another A$100bn to be purchased after this programme is completed.

Separately, the Bank has been buying ACGBs in the belly of the curve, when appropriate, to help meet its three-year yield target of 0.1%.

"The Bank is prepared to do more if that is necessary," the monetary policy statement noted, something Capital Economics believes will lead to a third A$100bn round of bond-buying after the second round runs its course by the end of August – an extension that may be unveiled at its June meeting.

The markets are not convinced the RBA will be able or willing to hold the line, however, with Australian government 10-year yields trading up at 1.84% at the end of the week.

ECONOMIC REBOUND

Real economic news continues to surpass expectations with the Q4 2020 GDP report, released on Wednesday, revealing a quarterly 3.1% increase, well above the 2.5% consensus forecast, to leave the economy just 1.1% smaller than its pre-pandemic levels.

The Bank has already signalled the removal of one stimulus instrument with the Term Funding Facility, introduced in March last year, set to end on June 30 2021. The TFF provides A$200bn of funding to authorised deposit-taking institutions (mainly banks) for three years at a fixed interest rate of just 0.1%.

The next step back to “normality” may be the end of the three-year yield target, which ANZ analysts do not expect to be rolled to the November 2024 ACGB later this year.

“The real issue for the bond market is not the scale of RBA purchases but the continuing improvement in the data [which] makes it rational for the market to expect higher interest rates at some time,” according to ANZ.

“The issue for the RBA is the relative size of the sell-off in Australia and what that might mean for the Australian dollar. [Tuesday’s] action is about the RBA signalling it will act forcefully against too great a widening in relative yield levels”.

Capital Economics’ Australia and New Zealand economist Ben Udy notes the RBA will own around one-third of outstanding ACGBs by the end of 2021, a scenario he believes would likely cause the Bank to raise concerns about the functioning of the bond market.

In light of these concerns and with the economic recovery set to keep surprising to the upside, “we expect QE to come to an end by around the end of this year," according to Udy.

However, Udy also believes the three-year yield curve target may be maintained using the November 2024 bond for the foreseeable future and thinks the markets have gotten ahead of themselves by pricing in RBA rate hikes as early as next year.

“We concur with the RBA and don’t think hikes will be on the cards until early 2024,” he told IFR.

G3 DILEMMA

A QE exit strategy represents a major challenge for any central bank, which must weigh up the potential economic damage caused by unwanted currency appreciation and higher market rates.

Nevertheless, it should be an easier transition for the RBA, which has only been buying bonds for a few months, than the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, which adopted QE during the financial crisis, or the Bank of Japan which began 20-years before that.

Udy does not expect the G3 central banks to contemplate ending their long-standing QE programmes anytime soon, however, with the Fed, BoJ and ECB all seen maintaining QE for at least a further two years.

He also sees no US, eurozone of Japanese official rate increases for at least the next two years.

Elsewhere, Udy identifies Norway's Norges Bank and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to be among the first to raise rates (in 2021 and 2022, respectively), with the RBNZ seen ending its asset purchases this year.

The RBNZ's large-scale asset purchases programme, introduced in 2020, allows it to buy up to NZ$100bn (US$72bn) of central and local government bonds in the secondary market by June 2022, which frees up funds for investors to participate in new benchmarks.

The LSAP did not prevent a 77bp jump in 10-year NZGBs in February to 1.92%, more than last month's 63bp rise in ACGB 10-year yields, as the New Zealand's economy rebounded even more dramatically than its neighbour across the Tasman Sea.

New Zealand GDP soared 14% in Q3 2020 from Q2 to stand 0.4% above its year-earlier level.

Such strength has enabled the Treasury to cut its bond issuance projections, with only one further syndicated sale due before June 30, the fiscal year-end.

New Zealand's relative fiscal rectitude and successful Covid-19 containment were rewarded with a recent S&P upgrade, to AA+, the world's first sovereign upgrade since the pandemic outbreak.

