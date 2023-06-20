Australian real estate firm Dexus notes decline in office portfolio valuation

June 21 (Reuters) - Australian real estate firm Dexus DXS.AX said on Wednesday the value of its office portfolio had declined 7.7% compared to its previous book value.

Commercial real estate prices are a major concern for investors globally as public markets price the impact of a slowing economy and the growth of remote work, while owners, especially unlisted players, resist major changes.

"We expect well-located quality assets to continue to outperform secondary assets and locations against an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop," said Dexus CEO Darren Steinberg.

In December last year, Dexus said the value of its office portfolio was down 2.3% on prior book values.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

