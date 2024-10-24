Australian Rare Earths Schedules AGM for November 2024

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AU:AR3) has released an update.

Australian Rare Earths Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Adelaide. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge their proxy votes online or by mail prior to the meeting, where they can also submit questions for discussion. The meeting will include a poll for all resolutions, offering an opportunity for shareholders to engage with company leadership and auditors.

For further insights into AU:AR3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.