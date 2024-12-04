Australian Rare Earths Pauses Trading for Funding News

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AU:AR3) has released an update.

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: AR3) has announced a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release a significant update regarding funding for its Koppamurra project. The halt is expected to last until December 9, 2024, or until the announcement is made. Investors are eagerly awaiting details that could impact the company’s market performance.

