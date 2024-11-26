News & Insights

Australian Rare Earths Limited Secures Shareholder Support

November 26, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AU:AR3) has released an update.

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: AR3) successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. The company is focused on advancing its Koppamurra Project, which holds significant potential for rare earth elements crucial in renewable energy technologies. AR3 aims to establish itself as a key player in the global transition to a green economy.

