Australian Rare Earths Director Ups Shareholding

May 30, 2024 — 03:53 am EDT

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AU:AR3) has released an update.

Australian Rare Earths Limited has notified the ASX of a change in the holdings of Director Bryn Llywelyn Jones, who acquired 250,000 Ordinary Shares at $0.114 each through an on-market trade. This transaction increased Jones’s total shares in the company to 14,767,223, with the director maintaining several tranches of unlisted options with varying expiry dates and exercise prices.

