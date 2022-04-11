Australian rare earth miner Lynas posts record quarterly revenue

Contributor
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Australia's Lynas Rare Earths on Tuesday posted a record quarterly revenue as demand for the specialized metals it mines surged amid a global push to electrify vehicles and curb carbon emissions.

April 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX on Tuesday posted a record quarterly revenue as demand for the specialized metals it mines surged amid a global push to electrify vehicles and curb carbon emissions.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said revenue rose to A$327.7 million ($243.15 million) in the three months to March 31, from A$110 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3477 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More