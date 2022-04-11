Australian rare earth miner Lynas posts record quarterly revenue

April 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX on Tuesday posted a record quarterly revenue as demand for the specialized metals it mines surged amid a global push to electrify vehicles and curb carbon emissions.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said revenue rose to A$327.7 million ($243.15 million) in the three months to March 31, from A$110 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3477 Australian dollars)

