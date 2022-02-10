US Markets
Australian prosecutors drop charges against Citi in ANZ placement case

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions has withdrawn charges against Citigroup Global Markets Australia C.N, Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE and four senior banking executives in relation to an ANZ share placement in August 2015, Australia's competition regulator said on Friday.

