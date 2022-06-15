Australian power market tight despite suspension of spot trading, operator says

SYDNEY, June 15 (Reuters) - The Australian power market is staying tight even after the suspension of spot trading of electricity in a bid to ease a power crisis, the chief executive of the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said on Wednesday.

Daniel Westerman's comments followed the operator's extraordinary step in suspending the electricity spot market across eastern Australia.

