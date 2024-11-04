News & Insights

Australian Potash Suspends Trading Amid Capital Raising Plans

November 04, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Australian Potash Limited (AU:APC) has released an update.

Australian Potash Limited (ASX: APC) has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities pending an announcement regarding a capital raising transaction. This move comes after an initial trading halt and aims to provide the market with clarity once the details are finalized. Investors are keenly awaiting the upcoming announcement to understand the implications for APC’s market position.

