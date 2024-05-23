Australian Potash Seeks Quotation for 20M Securities

Australian Potash Limited (AU:APC) has released an update.

Australian Potash Limited has announced its application for the quotation of 20 million ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code APC, with the issue date set for May 23, 2024. This move is part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market, indicating a new phase in the company’s financial journey.

