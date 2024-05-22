Australian Potash Outlines Promising Projects

Australian Potash Limited (AU:APC) has released an update.

Australian Potash Limited (APC) held an investor webinar today, with CEO Matt Shackleton presenting the company’s exploration interests in Western Australia, including 100% stakes in the West Arunta Nexus, Lake Wells Gold, and Laverton Downs projects. These projects show promise with Nexus being an early-stage opportunity and the Lake Wells Gold Project revealing new, highly prospective exploration targets after data consolidation. The Lake Wells Gold Project has particularly emerged as a focus area with untested targets after an earn-in joint venture concluded in 2022.

