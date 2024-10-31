Australian Potash Limited Initiates Trading Halt

Australian Potash Limited (AU:APC) has released an update.

Australian Potash Limited (ASX: APC) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding a capital raising transaction. The halt will remain until the company releases the announcement or trading resumes on November 5, 2024. Investors should stay tuned for further details on this potentially impactful financial development.

