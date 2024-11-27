Australian Potash Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Australian Potash Limited (AU:APC) has released an update.

Australian Potash Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, with strong support from shareholders. The meeting saw all discretionary proxies directed towards the Chairman voting in favor of the proposed resolutions, indicating a unified shareholder backing. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

