Australian Potash Advances Gold Exploration

Australian Potash Limited has initiated a drilling program at Lake Wells Gold Project near the Yamarna shear zone, aiming to test potential extensions of known gold mineralization. The company plans to drill between 4,000m and 6,000m across two primary target areas, the West and East targets, to explore the contact zone between the greenstone and granites, and the Ibanez trend. This effort is anticipated to quickly provide assay results that could expand the exploration in this gold-rich region.

