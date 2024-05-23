News & Insights

Australian Potash Acquires Key Tenement

May 23, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Australian Potash Limited (AU:APC) has released an update.

Australian Potash Limited has completed the acquisition of the West Arunta tenement E80/5778 by issuing 20 million shares, assuming full ownership and control. This move comes alongside the Company’s lodging of a Cleansing Prospectus required by the Australian Securities Exchange, following a temporary suspension of their shares. The company holds significant interests in multiple promising exploration projects across Western Australia.

