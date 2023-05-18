News & Insights

Australian police tazered 95-year-old woman at care home - media

May 18, 2023 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Australian police have launched an investigation after a 95-year-old woman was injured during an "interaction" with police at an old people's home.

Media said police had tazered the great-grandmother, who has dementia, on Wednesday at the care home in the town of Cooma, about 300 km southwest of Sydney.

"A critical incident investigation has been launched after an elderly woman sustained injuries during an interaction with police," police said in a statement, adding that the woman had been taken to hospital.

"Her condition is being monitored," police said.

Police declined to make any further comment on Thursday.

State broadcaster ABC reported that the woman was believed to have been carrying a knife when police tazered her.

A spokesperson for the Cooma District hospital declined to comment.

The Yallambee Lodge aged care facility confirmed that an incident had taken place but gave no details, according to its operator, the Snowy Monaro Regional Council.

Police have launched an investigation and an independent body would review any decision.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.