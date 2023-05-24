Australian police say tasered 95-year woman dies

May 24 (Reuters) - Clare Nowland, a 95-year-old grandmother tasered by Australian police, died on Wednesday, the New South Wales police force said.

Media said police tasered the great-grandmother, who has dementia, at a care home in the town of Cooma, about 300km (190 miles) southwest of Sydney.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru)

