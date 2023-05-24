News & Insights

Australian police say tasered 95-year woman dies

May 24, 2023 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by Jahnavi Nidumolu for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - Clare Nowland, a 95-year-old grandmother tasered by Australian police, died on Wednesday, the New South Wales police force said.

Media said police tasered the great-grandmother, who has dementia, at a care home in the town of Cooma, about 300km (190 miles) southwest of Sydney.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.