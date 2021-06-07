World Markets

Australian police free entangled young whale off east coast

Contributor
Melanie Burton Reuters
Published

Australian marine police cut free a juvenile humpback whale entrapped in fishing ropes and buoys off the coast of Sydney late on Sunday.

MELBOURNE, June 7 (Reuters) - Australian marine police cut free a juvenile humpback whale entrapped in fishing ropes and buoys off the coast of Sydney late on Sunday.

Police dispatched a search helicopter to waters near Bondi Beach after members of the public reported a whale in distress, guiding marine police to the animal.

"The whale appeared to have fish netting wrapped around it with a couple of floating buoys," Police Superintendent Brad Monk told media on Monday. "Several watercraft were around the whale at the time. The whale appeared in distress."

Humpback whales migrate north from the cold Antarctic along Australia's east coast to subtropical waters from June to about November, where they mate and give birth.

The whale, believed to be as young as one year old, was last seen heading further into deep water, Monk said.

"The whale was actually quite accommodating," he said. "It actually was able to slow down to allow the police to do what they needed to do to help it. It was like it almost knew."

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jane Wardell)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular