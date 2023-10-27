News & Insights

Australian police charge man for dumping pythons in Sydney

October 27, 2023 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by Sam McKeith for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australian police said on Saturday they charged a man in a case involving two pythons on the loose after the snakes were dumped in a residential area of Sydney.

The 2.5-metre (8.2-foot) pet pythons escaped after the man took them from a secure enclosure and dumped them in a box outside a residence on Oct. 21 in what police said in a statement was "a domestic related incident".

The owner of the snakes – a 25-year-old woman – reported the snakes missing to police, who charged the man with damaging property. He was due in court on Saturday.

According to the Guardian Australia news site, Sydney residents have been searching city streets to try to rescue the pet pythons, named Mango and Bagel, allegedly dumped in anger by the man, who was the woman's ex-boyfriend.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Samuel.McKeith@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.